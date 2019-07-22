GRANDVILLE, Mich. - A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car in Grandville Monday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation shows the girl was hit while trying to cross South Division Street near 44th Street.

The girl was transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and released at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information about the incident should call Kentwood Police at 616-698-6580.

