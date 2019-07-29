LUDINGTON – A total of 14 people — none of whom are local – were issued trespassing citations by the Ludington Police Department over the weekend for disregarding the barricades and going around them onto the north breakwater, which was closed due to hazardous conditions.

The accused trespassers range in age from 17 to 73.

The following were issued tickets: a 37-year-old West Bloomfield man, a 19-year-old Warren man, a 27-year-old Mount Pleasant man, an 18-year-old Alma man, a 46-year-old Bloomington, Indiana woman, a 42-year-old Bloomington, Indiana man, an 18-year-old Marne man, a 73-year-old Royal Oak woman, a 37-year-old Franklin, Tennessee man, a 17-year-old Bloomington, Indiana man, an 18-year-old Grand Rapids woman, a 19-year-old Coopersville woman, an 18-year-old Marne woman and an 18-year-old Coopersville man.

