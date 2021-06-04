14-year-old struck by stray bullet in Kalamazoo

Police say it appears that the victim was hit by a stray bullet when holding an infant on their porch.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 14-year-old is in stable condition after being struck by a stray bullet Friday evening.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Florence Street in Kalamazoo around 6:58 p.m. Upon arrival, police did not locate a victim.

The 14-year-old had already been transported to a hospital at the time. Police say it appears that the victim was hit by a stray bullet when holding an infant on their porch.

No suspects have been identified and the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

