Gracie Hewartson, a 15-year-old Hopkins Township girl who was reported missing on Friday, has been found in Warwick, Rhode Island.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said the investigation led them to discover that she may have been in the custody of a man she met on social media.

Hewartson was recovered safely on Tuesday.

Hewartson's family believed she left voluntarily with a man she met on Instagram. After her parents, Darrin and Micki Hewartson, created a Facebook page to spread the word about their missing daughter, Gracie's friends told them that she was in contact with a man on Instagram.

"We just want her home and safe," Micki Hewartson said to 13 ON YOUR SIDE on Sunday.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said the case in actively being investigated and more information will be release as the case progresses.

