15-year-old drowned at Riverside Park after slipping into the water

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 15-year-old has died in Riverside Park on Saturday evening, police say.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the teen was walking along the edge of the Grand River. Police say the victim slipped into the water and drowned.

His family said in a Facebook post that he was walking his dog at the time. The teen brought his dog down to the water to drink and fell in.

Authorities were notified soon after the incident and arrived on scene.

Lifesaving measures were attempted by rescuers and first responders but were ultimately unsuccessful.