ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. - A 15-year-old girl from Allegan County has been missing since Friday afternoon.

A Facebook post says Gracie Hewartson, of Hopkins, was last seen around 3 p.m. on Friday wearing short white jean shorts and a black hoodie.

The post says she has a light complexion, is about 5-foot-3, 135 pounds, has hazel eyes, wears glasses and has short dark hair. She also has three piercings on her ears and has scars on both legs, mostly on her upper thighs.

Police said they are looking into leads to find her whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact the Allegan County Sheriff's Office at 269-673-0500 or call 911.

