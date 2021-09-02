15-year-old girl, passenger hospitalized after colliding with semi in Georgetown Twp.

The girl and her passenger, a 31-year-old woman also from Hudsonville, received critical injuries. One was transported to the hospital by helicopter.

On Thursday night, a 15-year-old from Hudsonville crashed into a semi-truck, seriously injuring herself and her passenger.

Around 5:24 p.m., the girl was driving a blue Nissan sedan westbound on 44th Street and stopped at the traffic light at 14th Avenue. She then turned left, directly in front of an eastbound semi pulling an empty flatbed.

Police say the 57-year-old man driving the truck was unable to avoid the collision. He was uninjured in the crash.

The Nissan’s driver was transported to Spectrum Butterworth with serious injuries. Her passenger, a 31-year-old woman also from Hudsonville, sustained critical injuries and was transported to the hospital by helicopter.

All drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Police say 44th Street will remain closed in both directions for several hours while the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigates and crews clean up the site.

