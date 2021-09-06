'The doctors say she's unbelievable': 15-year-old injured in US-131 crash recovering at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

On Wednesday, she had two surgeries, both to help improve her breathing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On July 5, 15-year-old Mirelis Culbeaux was in a car accident on US-131. The crash killed her boyfriend, and Culbeaux has been in the hospital ever since with critical injuries.

Mirelis Roque, Culbeaux's mother, hasn't gotten much rest since her daughter came to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

"I don't sleep all night long," says Roque. "I watch every step everybody does around my daughter's bed."

The car accident left her daughter with damage to her skull. On Wednesday, she had two surgeries, both to help improve her breathing.

"When she came back after a four hour surgery, she looked much better," says Roque. "That's the reason I got some enthusiasm to come down today."

Roque took time to come outside for Project Night Lights. The hospital invites people to wave flashlights at the kids inside. The community support gives mother and daughter both the motivation to keep fighting.

"The doctors say she's unbelievable," says Roque. "They say, oh my God, she's so strong."

Roque is especially thankful to the hard working staff at the hospital, who she says have taken care of both her daughter and herself.

"Thank you to this hospital," she says. "Thank you to the doctors, thank you to the nurses because I feel like they're my family."

She believes the work they do shapes the future and wouldn't want her daughter to be anywhere else.

"In my language, kids are the hope for the world," says Roque.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover the hospital expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.