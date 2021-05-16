15-year-old killed in 'suspicious' shooting

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — A 15-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon after being shot by a 12-year-old.
Officers responded to the scene at Maple Street in Edwardsburg. According to a witness, the gun was removed from a safe and not believed to be loaded. The 12-year-old pointed the gun at the 15-year-old and shot her, according to police. The girl died at the scene.
Police are still investigating the shooting and have labeled it as "suspicious."
