15-year-old killed in 'suspicious' shooting

Police say the gun had been removed from a safe and was not believed to be loaded.

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — A 15-year-old girl died Sunday afternoon after being shot by a 12-year-old.

Officers responded to the scene at Maple Street in Edwardsburg. According to a witness, the gun was removed from a safe and not believed to be loaded. The 12-year-old pointed the gun at the 15-year-old and shot her, according to police. The girl died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have labeled it as "suspicious."

