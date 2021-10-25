x
17-year-old critically hurt after being struck by vehicle

The 17-year-old was running southbound on 64th Avenue with another person when a southbound vehicle struck him.
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa County Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of 64th Avenue and Pierce Street in Allendale Township. The 17-year-old was running southbound on 64th Avenue with another person when a southbound vehicle struck him.

The teen was transported to the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in critical condition, police say.

The driver of the vehicle, a 56-year-old Hudsonville woman, was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

