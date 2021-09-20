x
18-year-old dies after rollover crash into tree in Montcalm Twp.

The driver was identified as Colton Leitz of the Greenville area. He was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night.
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old is dead after losing control and crashing into a tree in Montcalm Township, Michigan State Police at the Lakeview Post said. 

On Sunday night around 9:35 p.m., troopers spotted a car traveling in the opposite direction on Holland Lake Road near M-91. Police say he was speeding. 

The troopers attempted to pull him over, but the driver lost control, rolled and struck a tree. 

The driver was identified as Colton Leitz of the Greenville area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the MSP Lakeview Post.

