18-year-old dies after rollover crash into tree in Montcalm Twp.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old is dead after losing control and crashing into a tree in Montcalm Township, Michigan State Police at the Lakeview Post said.

On Sunday night around 9:35 p.m., troopers spotted a car traveling in the opposite direction on Holland Lake Road near M-91. Police say he was speeding.

The troopers attempted to pull him over, but the driver lost control, rolled and struck a tree.

The driver was identified as Colton Leitz of the Greenville area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the MSP Lakeview Post.

