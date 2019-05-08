HOWARD CITY, Mich. — An 18-year-old man died Saturday evening in a single car crash near Howard City.

According to Sgt. Steven Snyder with the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office, the 18-year-old driver of a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on West Lake Montcalm Road near Amy School Road.

Around 5:05 p.m. the driver started going off the side of the road and overcorrected. The Jeep hit a tree, and the car caught fire.

The driver of the vehicle died in the crash, but an 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Jeep survived.

Both of the people in the car were from Howard City.

Police are withholding the identities of the victims pending family notification.

