19-year-old dead after being shot in vehicle in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in his vehicle in Grand Rapids Saturday night, the Police Department says.

Police say the man was driving east on Hall Street near Phillips SW around 9:02 p.m. when the suspect vehicle pulled up next to his car and fired several rounds, then drove off.

The victim was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police say he was in possession of a firearm as well.

Detectives and crime technicians are currently investigation the situation.

