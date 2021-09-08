19-year-old injured after driving off road, striking trees in Mecosta Co.

Police say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old Stanwood man was injured early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Mecosta County.

Police say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Pierce Road and West Royal Road in Morton Township. The driver left the roadway while driving through a curve, struck trees and then overturned.

The driver refused EMS services and was transported privately to the hospital for treatment.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in this crash, police say.

