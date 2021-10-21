19-year-old killed after losing control of vehicle, colliding with other car

Police say the 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 23-year-old Allendale man, was uninjured in the crash.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old woman from Midland was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Georgetown Township.

Police say the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on Fillmore Street near 28th Avenue.

The 19-year-old woman was driving east on Fillmore Street when she lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center line. She collided with a westbound vehicle and drove off the roadway.

Police say the 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 23-year-old Allendale man, was uninjured in the crash.

Fillmore Street was closed for several hours after the crash.

