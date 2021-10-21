x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

19-year-old killed after losing control of vehicle, colliding with other car

Police say the 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 23-year-old Allendale man, was uninjured in the crash.
Credit: Courtesy of Grand Haven Tribune
An Ottawa County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old woman from Midland was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Georgetown Township.

Police say the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on Fillmore Street near 28th Avenue. 

The 19-year-old woman was driving east on Fillmore Street when she lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center line. She collided with a westbound vehicle and drove off the roadway.

Police say the 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 23-year-old Allendale man, was uninjured in the crash.

Fillmore Street was closed for several hours after the crash.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Speedy Wash prepares for first haunted car wash