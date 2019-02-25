KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's been nearly 36 years since Erik Cross, 16, was found dead in the road near his family's home in Vicksburg.

His father found him on June 26, 1983.

After decades without solving the crime, The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office and the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office referred the case to the Office of the Attorney General for review.

In September 2015, the Kalamazoo Sheriff's Department said detectives learned of an effort to hide information and lie to both investigators and family about what happened. They believe Cross may have been intentionally hit by a car.

In 2016, a person of interest related to the investigation was arrested, but on charges unrelated to the murder.

