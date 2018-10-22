GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 2-1-1 hotline has expanded to serve even more people.

Heart of West Michigan United Way 2-1-1 is excited to announce that is providing service to 14 counties. When it first started, the 2-1-1 helpline only served Kent County and over time spread.

Heart of West Michigan United Way 2-1-1 now covers the following counties

Kent

Antrim

Benzie,

Grand Traverse

Ionia

Kalkaska

Lake

Leelanau

Mason

Mecosta

Montcalm

Newaygo

Oceana

Osceola

2-1-1 is free to use and connects Michigan residents with help and answers from thousands of health and human services agencies and resources right in their communities—quickly, easily, and confidentially. Those in need of assistance can be referred to and sometimes directly connected with the most fitting agencies and community organizations. 2-1-1 connects people to services including food, shelter, utility assistance, childcare, holiday assistance, and more.

Heart of West Michigan United Way works in conjunction with the United Ways in these counties to provide the service and ensure their database of local resources is up-to-date for their region.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter

© 2018 WZZM