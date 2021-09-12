2 arrested in Kalamazoo pursuit after driver attempts to hit WMU police officer

The driver collided with a Kalamazoo police cruiser during the pursuit and fled on foot. Two occupants of the vehicle were then taken into custody.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were arrested Saturday after a vehicle pursuit near Western Michigan University.

Police say the incident began when a stolen vehicle from Chicago attempted to hit a Western Michigan University police officer. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers pursued the vehicle, which collided with a Kalamazoo police cruiser during the chase.

After the collision, police say the driver fled on foot and two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. The driver was identified but unable to be located after a K9 track, police say.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Kendall Avenue was closed from Howard Street to W Main Street for about 40 minutes to allow for investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.