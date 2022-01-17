x
2 dead, 5 injured, 1 missing in Michigan house fire

A 19-year-old with autism refused to jump out the window to safety. Police say he is still unaccounted for.
Credit: AP
In this photo provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a house burns in Pontiac, Mich., on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The fatal fire started early Monday. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)

PONTIAC, Mich. — Authorities say two men died and five people were injured early Monday in a fire at a multi-family dwelling in Pontiac. 

Eleven adults were in the home when the fire was reported around 2:44 a.m. Oakland County Sheriff’s Department officials say some people jumped to safety from the second story of the home.

Credit: AP
This photo provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows the remains of a burned house in Pontiac, Mich., on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The fatal fire started early Monday. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)

They included a 36-year-old man who said he instructed his stepson — a 19-year-old with autism who was staying with his stepfather — to follow him out the window. 

The stepson refused to jump and wasn’t seen exiting the home, authorities said. They said he has not been accounted for. 

A fire investigator is still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

