GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - One suspect is in custody after a short vehicle pursuit on the west side of Grand Rapids Saturday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., GRPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Crosby Street NW for what was described as trouble with a person. The officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he fled and struck other motorists on the road.

The suspect crashed their vehicle and attempted to run, but officers were able to take him into custody on foot. No citizens were injured, but two GRPD officers and the suspect sustained injuries and are being treated at area hospitals.

An initial investigation shows the suspect has numerous felony warrants for his arrest and the vehicle he was driving was stolen. His identity is being withheld pending a review of the case by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.