2 hospitalized in Crockery Twp. crash

According to responding deputies, the driver of a Freightliner straight truck ran a red light and struck an SUV. The truck then rolled onto its side.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Crockery Township Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of M-104 and M-231 around 10 a.m. A Freightliner straight truck, driven by a 28-year-old Holland man, failed to stop at a stop light at M-231 and collided with an SUV, driven by a 40-year-old Muskegon man.

The crash caused the Freightliner to roll onto its side. It blocked both westbound lanes of M-104.

Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals for treatment.

The westbound lanes of M-104 will remain closed as cleanup continues.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

