2 hospitalized in Crockery Twp. crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Crockery Township Friday morning.
Police say the crash happened at the intersection of M-104 and M-231 around 10 a.m. A Freightliner straight truck, driven by a 28-year-old Holland man, failed to stop at a stop light at M-231 and collided with an SUV, driven by a 40-year-old Muskegon man.
The crash caused the Freightliner to roll onto its side. It blocked both westbound lanes of M-104.
Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals for treatment.
The westbound lanes of M-104 will remain closed as cleanup continues.
The investigation into this crash is ongoing.
