x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

2 injured in crash after 10-year-old driver loses control of ATV

Both the 10-year-old driver and a 43-year-old passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An 8-year-old passenger was uninjured.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are injured, including a child, after an ATV crash in Mecosta County Saturday evening. The crash happened around 7 p.m. at Cutler Street and 105th Avenue in Chippewa Township.

Police say a 10-year-old girl was driving the ATV southbound on 105th Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle. She was transported privately to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 43-year-old male passenger was transported via EMS to a Big Rapids hospital with minor injuries. 

Another passenger, an 8-year-old girl, was uninjured in the accident. Police say she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and that the other passenger and driver were not.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.