2 injured in crash after 10-year-old driver loses control of ATV

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are injured, including a child, after an ATV crash in Mecosta County Saturday evening. The crash happened around 7 p.m. at Cutler Street and 105th Avenue in Chippewa Township.

Police say a 10-year-old girl was driving the ATV southbound on 105th Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle. She was transported privately to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 43-year-old male passenger was transported via EMS to a Big Rapids hospital with minor injuries.

Another passenger, an 8-year-old girl, was uninjured in the accident. Police say she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and that the other passenger and driver were not.

