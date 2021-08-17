2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Morton Twp.

Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a Mount Pleasant hospital for treatment, police say.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Mecosta County Tuesday, according to police.

The incident occurred on 9 Mile Road in Morton Township. Police say a 21-year-old woman driving a Ford Fusion was turning left into a driveway when she was rear-ended by a 49-year-old driver. The Ford Fusion was then hit head-on by a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old woman.

Both women suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a Mount Pleasant hospital for treatment.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.