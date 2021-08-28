2 injured in Friday night Kentwood shooting

One suspect is in custody, and another may still be at large. Police say there is believed to be no threat to the community.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two people sustained injuries after a Friday night shooting in Kentwood.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call just before 10 p.m. in the 4900 block of Stauffer Avenue SE. Witnesses say an altercation broke out between several people, and that at least one gun went off during the incident.

Police say at least two people were struck. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect is in custody, and another may still be at large. Police say there is believed to be no threat to the community.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.