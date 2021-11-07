2 injured in Kentwood shooting

Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police say.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Kentwood Saturday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of S Division Avenue. Responding officers determined that multiple shots had been fired.

Two men were transported privately to a hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say no arrests have been made, but there is no threat to the public at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

