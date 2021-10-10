x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

2 injured in Mecosta Co. crash

Both drivers were transported to a hospital for treatment. Police say one driver sustained minor injuries while the other suffered from a broken neck.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Mecosta County.

Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. in the intersection of Northland Drive and Arthur Road in Big Rapids Township. A vehicle had slowed in preparation for a turn when a second vehicle rear-ended it.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital for treatment. One driver sustained minor injuries while the other suffered from a broken neck.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.