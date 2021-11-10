2 Kalamazoo 13-year-old boys shot by masked man

"This has to stop," the Kalamazoo police chief said after the incident.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say two 13-year-old boys have been hospitalized in western Michigan after being shot by a man wearing a ski mask.

Chief Vernon Coakley of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a group of teens were walking down a street about 4 p.m. Tuesday when the man started shooting at them.

The suspect then took off running. The condition of the boys isn't clear.

"This has to stop," Coakley said after the incident.

