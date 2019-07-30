HOLLAND, Mich. - Two kids were rescued from high waves in the north pier at Holland State Park Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a 9-yaer-old boy from Davidson, Michigan, was in the water and became overwhelmed by the waves, which were three to four feet high. Posted flags were red at the time of the incident.

The boy called out for help and a 12-year-old girl from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, was walking along the shoreline and heard him. She entered the water to help, but when the 9-year-old grabbed onto her, it caused her to struggle in the water.

Unknown bystanders on the pier were able to throw life rings into the water to assist the subjects who were then assisted to shore.

Both the boy and girl were treated on scene by EMS and released to parents on scene.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.