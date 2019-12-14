LINDEN, Texas — Linden-Kildare Consolidated Independent School District is in mourning after two students died following a Saturday morning car wreck.

According to the district, Shantey and Adryanna Hawkins were killed when the car they were traveling in collided with a log truck on Highway 125, in front of the high school, just after 7 a.m. Shantey was a sophomore and Adryanna was a freshman.

Their mother, Gwen, was also in the accident and was taken to a Texarkana hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

"Our hearts are grieving for these students and their families," the district said in a statement. "Please join us in keeping them at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers as we all attempt to cope with this sudden and tragic loss."

"These two young ladies were the epitome of the model student," Principal Shekita Martin said. "They were kind, loving, and sweet and will be truly missed by the entire student body and staff. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the family."

The district will make counselors available to anyone in the school community. Counselors have been assigned to the high school, but will remain in place for as long as needed and will offer their support to any of the district's students and staff members.

"As a community, we ask you to extend your love and support to the Hawkins family," the district said. "This tragedy impacts our community as a whole, including those at Linden-Kildare CISD who cared deeply for Shantey and Adryanna. Please continue to lift these families in your thoughts and prayers."