GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A stolen vehicle crashed into a Grand Rapids Police Department cruiser early Wednesday morning, and two officers suffered minor injuries as a result.

Just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Franklin Street SE and Union Avenue SE, a stolen vehicle taken minutes earlier headed the wrong way on Union.

The cruiser was heading westbound on Franklin while the stolen vehicle was traveling southbound on Union. The stolen vehicle, a red Dodge Journey, T-boned the cruiser. Police say the Journey did not slow down or stop since there were no traffic lights or signs in the driver's view.

The Journey struck the cruiser's front axle and veered off into a tree. The axle took the brunt of the force and potentially saved the officers from serious injuries, leaving them with only soreness.

The driver of the Journey -- a 17-year-old -- said he had just entered a home, stole the homeowner's car and in an attempt to get away, drove the wrong way on Union.

The suspect was arrested for home invasion, unlawful driving away of an automobile and driving unlicensed. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.