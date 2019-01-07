LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people were critically injured in a four-car crash on I-94 just after 11 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near the 52-mile marker. Multiple individuals were trapped and fuel was leaking from one of the vehicles.

When deputies arrived, the immediately administered first aid to two patients in critical condition pinned inside a Subaru, one of which was in and out of consciousness.

Authorities said all injuries were located inside the Subaru which had four occupants.

A 21-year-old male was transported via AirCare to Bronson Methodist for further treatment, and a 24-year-old female was taken by ambulance.

Officials said a Ford van was overturned on its side and blocked both lanes of traffic, while the Subaru was in the ditch with severe damage. A Cadillac had rear-end damage, and a fourth vehicle was found more than 100 yards away in the ditch stuck on a culvert.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The crash is currently under investigation and is being reconstructed with the assistance of the Michigan State Police.

