LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two semis collided on I-94 Saturday morning and left both drivers with minor injuries.

According to the Michigan State Police, the crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on westbound I-94 near the 48.6-mile marker.

An investigation determined a semi traveling eastbound crossed the median and struck both the guardrail and cable barrier before entering the westbound lanes of traffic and colliding with a semi. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Both drivers reported minor injuries and were treated on scene. The westbound lanes of I-94 were closed until just after 11 a.m. to clean up debris and remove the semis.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

