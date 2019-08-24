MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people were injured in a Mecosta Township crash Saturday morning.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Northland Drive near Tanglewood Drive.

Police say the at-fault driver, an 18-year-old female from Stanwood, failed to stop for a vehicle that was turning westbound into a driveway of a residence on Northland Drive. She was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids to be treated for minor injuries.

The passenger of the other vehicle involved in the accident, a 57-year-old female, was also transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids for minor injuries.

