2 teens arrested, 1 at large following armed cell phone store robbery

Three suspects robbed the store, brandishing a gun, before fleeing in a stolen vehicle. One suspect is still at large.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after an armed cell phone store robbery.

On Thursday, three people entered the T-Mobile on the 1300 Block of M-89 in Gun Plain Township. One was armed. They stole an undetermined number of phones before leaving, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The three suspects left the store in a black Ford, which Grand Rapids police later said was stolen. The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m.

Michigan State Police at the Wayland Post located the suspect's vehicle on US 131. Police pursued the car into Grand Rapids. The suspects were then relocated on the Southeast side of Grand Rapids. Two of were arrested.

At this point, it was discovered that the suspects were teens. The firearm used in the robbery has been recovered.

The third suspect is still at large. The two teens that were apprehended are being held at the Allegan County Youth Home, while their Armed Robbery Charges are pending.

Any tips on the location or identity of the third suspect can be sent to Allegan County’s Silent Observer here.

