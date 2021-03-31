2-vehicle crash in Holland Township closes intersection

The intersection is closed due to downed power lines.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Wednesday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash in Holland Township.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a 45-year-old man in a Subaru did not yield while driving eastbound on Riley Street and was struck by an 81-year-old man in a Chevrolet SUV driving southbound on Butternut Drive.

The Chevrolet SUV struck and broke a power pole. The 81-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

