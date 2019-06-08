BIG RAPIDS, Mich. - The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on two women who stole merchandise from a Walmart in Big Rapids.

According to MCSO, video footage showed two females exit the west side entrance and exit at Walmart with over $100 in merchandise.

Anyone with information should contact Deputy David Dantuma with MCSO at 231-592-0150.

