BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A two-year-old girl was killed in a two car crash in Newaygo County that also left two adults and two children injured.

Around 1:30 p.m. deputies from the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to E Baseline Road and S Elm Avenue in Big Prairie Township on a report of a car crash.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a pick-up truck that was traveling south on S Elm Avenue had not stopped at the intersection of E Baseline Road, hitting a SUV that was heading east.

A 27-year-old woman from New Era was driving the SUV and she had four passengers—one adult and three children. Two of her passengers, a 29-year-old man and a 7-year-old girl both from Shelby, were brought to Spectrum Health in an ambulance. A 5-year-old boy also from Shelby was airlifted to the hospital.

The 2-year-old girl was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up truck, an 18-year-old man from Morley, and his passenger, a 14-year-old boy, were not injured.

The accident is still being investigated by the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, but investigators said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

