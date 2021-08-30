20% or more of positive COVID tests are pediatric patients, says Bronson Children’s Hospital

A total of 76 pediatric COVID-19 patients have been admitted to Bronson’s Children Hospital – 51 of those cases in 2021 alone.

Over the past few weeks, the debate over mask mandates in schools has become a topic of scrutiny.

Recent county commission meetings have shown disagreement on whether children should wear masks this schoolyear. The meetings became lively – and at some points, hostile – in Ottawa and Kent counties with parents for and against mask-wearing in schools.

13 ON YOUR SIDE turned to Bronson Children’s Hospital to see how the climate of COVID-19 is fairing for children as the school year gets underway.

Bronson has recorded 2,800 positive COVID-19 tests in kids since the start of the pandemic, Dr. Gregory Tiongson, the Medical Director of Bronson Children’s Hospital said in a statement. There have been 1,700 pediatric cases since the start of 2021.

Tiongson says 20 to 25 percent of all of Bronson’s positive tests are from children.

A total of 76 pediatric COVID-19 patients have been admitted to Bronson’s Children Hospital – 51 of those cases in 2021 alone.

The hospital cares for newborns to 17-year-olds. Patients have suffered respiratory failure and needed ventilators and intubation in some cases. There have also been children of varying ages admitted with Multi Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

“In my clinical opinion, it is never trivial when a child has a COVID-19 infection,” Dr. Tiongson said.

Children with MIS-C and others with milder COVID-19 infections demonstrate a risk for lasting cardiac problems.

Tiongson says using frequent handwashing, social distancing, mask-wearing when indoors and vaccinations will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.