20-year-old Niles woman killed in Berrien County crash

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 3:42 p.m. on the 2600 block of Old US-31 in Niles Township.

A 20-year-old Niles woman has died following a crash in Berrien County Friday afternoon.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 3:42 p.m. on the 2600 block of Old US-31 in Niles Township.

First responders found two people pinned inside their car up against a tree.

Witnesses to the crash reported that the involved vehicle was attempting to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder of the road when it lost control, overturned, and ultimately struck a tree.

The driver, the 20-year-old Niles woman, was pronounced dead after life-saving measures were attempted.

The passenger, an 18-year-old male from Berrien Springs man, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigations Unit. The use of alcohol or drugs are currently not believed to be factors in this crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.