Each spring, the Grand Rapids Parade of Homes shows off the current trends and the skills of the area's builders. The parade is presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids, and sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union.

You can see a variety of homes with different price points, and trends. You'll be able to check out modern farmhouses, open concept floor plans, rustic accents, high ceilings with beams, three season rooms, and so many more. The homes involved in this year's event are in Ada, Allendale, Byron Center, Caledonia, Coopersville, East Grand Rapids, Grandville, Holland, Hudsonville, Norton Shores, Rockford, West Olive, and Wyoming. You can plan out your housing tour using this map of the participating home's locations.

Visitors should keep in mind that they are touring someone's home, and that they are creating some disturbance in the neighborhoods of these homes. Please be respectful of other home owners.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online, at Lake Michigan Credit Union branches, or at one of the homes participating in the event. If you buy online or at a credit union branch, they are $10 for anyone over 18. If you buy at one of the participating homes, they are $15. Tickets are good for one person, and they work for all homes on the tour during the event times and dates. That means Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesdays 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until June 15.

Another Parade of Homes will happen later this year. That is from September 27 to October 12, 2019.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.