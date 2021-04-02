2021 Grand Rapids shows postponed amid continued COVID-19 concerns

On Thursday, ShowSpan, Inc., Michigan's premier producer of consumer shows, announced the postponement of the rest of its 2021 “Show Season”.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Thursday, ShowSpan, Inc., Michigan's premier producer of consumer shows, announced the postponement of the rest of its 2021 “Show Season” in Grand Rapids to a similar schedule in the First Quarter of 2022. A decision on ShowSpan’s remaining schedule of 2021 consumer shows in Novi and Lansing, Michigan has not yet been made.

Shows postponed to 2022 include:

42nd Annual West Michigan Home and Garden Show

76th Annual Ultimate Sport Show – Grand Rapids

15th Annual Cottage & Lakefront Living Show – Grand Rapids

While ShowSpan’s OpenSafely plan paired with ASM Global’s VenueShield program would provide the best in COVID-19 safety protocols, given current state restrictions and logistical considerations ShowSpan has decided to postpone these events until next year.

Additionally, Kent County, Spectrum Health and Mercy Health, in collaboration with Vaccinate West Michigan, coordinated and opened “The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic” in DeVos Place, which is home to ShowSpan’s Grand Rapids consumer shows. ShowSpan’s decision to postpone the remainder of the 2021 show season will allow the clinic maximum space in the convention center.

“In these immensely challenging days we all have had to sacrifice for the common good,” says John Loeks, owner of ShowSpan. “We will certainly step back to allow the county to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.”

“Our sincere hope was to lead the way in opening up this community for commerce with the production of our various consumer shows,” says Henri Boucher, ShowSpan Vice President and Show Producer. “Over 800 businesses had already contracted to set up shop in these cancelled retailing events. However, we recognize the importance of getting our community vaccinated so we can get back to business and look forward to holding these events next year.”

The shows listed above join these previously postponed 2021 events:

76th Annual Grand Rapids Boat Show

22nd Annual Michigan International Auto Show

5th Annual Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show

15th Annual Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show

28th Annual West Michigan Golf Show

14th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival

“We’re grateful for the tremendous partnership that we’ve enjoyed with ShowSpan over the course of many years,” said Richard MacKeigan, ASM Global Regional General Manager for DeVos Place. “We look forward to hosting these events next year and continuing that partnership for years to come.”

“As we work toward getting back to hosting the events that we look forward to every year, having a great partner like ShowSpan is crucial to that effort,” said Steve Heacock, Chairman of the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority. “We appreciate ShowSpan’s continued collaboration and greatly anticipate the return of these shows next year.”

“Production of a major consumer show takes extensive planning and investment that requires lead time for not only show management but for exhibitors and subcontracted service providers as well,” says Show Producer and Vice President at ShowSpan Inc., Mike Wilbraham, “Please rest assured that this schedule of shows will be back and stronger than ever next year.”

These are nine of 14 consumer expositions produced by ShowSpan Inc., in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Founded in 1945, ShowSpan – a Studio C Company – is the largest producer of consumer shows in the Midwest.

OpenSafely is ShowSpan's comprehensive plan for protecting public health, the guidelines of which are tailored for each individual production.

