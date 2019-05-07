Michigan State Police said Kevin Wonsey, 21, of Sheridan died on Thursday night after he crashed into a pick-up truck in Fairplains Township.

Police responded to the scene just before 9 p.m. on M-66 near Boyer Road. Witnesses told investigators that a motorcycle traveling south on M-66 at a high rate of speed crashed into the back of the pick-up.

Wonsey was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe injuries. He was flown to Spectrum-Butterworth where he later died at 10:33 p.m.

The driver of the pick-up was not injured.

Police are still investigating the crash, and alcohol may have been a factor.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact MSP at 989-352-8444.

