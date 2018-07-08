IDAHO FALLS -- A 21-year-old is lucky to be alive after a crash southeast of Idaho Falls left him pinned beneath the wreckage of his pickup for days.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Falls Fire Department, the rollover wreck happened in the area of Taylor Mountain Road and Henry Creek Road.

Emergency crews were sent out to the crash Monday after someone spotted the man's pickup down in a ravine off Canyon Road and called 911.

Officials say the man had been missing for days, and his pickup was discovered by a citizen who was out searching the area for him.

Law enforcement and firefighters arrived to find the pickup had rolled down the ravine, landing on its side in a narrow creek bed. The 21-year-old had been half-thrown from the vehicle as it tumbled down the ravine, and was pinned between the wreckage and the ground.

Despite having been trapped for days, the driver was conscious and alert enough to speak to rescuers.

Emergency crews called for a Life Flight helicopter and began working to free the man.

The rescue attempt was complicated by both the tight access in the creek bed and the remote location, which has no cell phone service and limited radio communication. Firefighters were ultimately able to inflate large airbags under the pickup and use as heavy extrication equipment to cut the driver free.

The 21-year-old was stabilized at the scene by paramedics, then airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

