22-year-old Holland man in serious condition after being ejected in car crash

Police say the man drifted off the I-196 overpass, struck the guard rail and landed upside down on 48th Avenue.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — A 22-year-old Holland man was transported to Spectrum Downtown on Saturday after being ejected from his car during a single-vehicle crash on I-196 and 48th Avenue.

Police say the man had been driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he drifted off the I-196 overpass, struck the guard rail and landed upside down on 48th Avenue. The car then caught on fire. Police say he was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The man is in serious condition, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.

