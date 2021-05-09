23-year-old Kalamazoo man shot and killed, suspect at large

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 3800 block of E Cork St. for a report of shots fired on Saturday night.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Saturday night around 10:03 p.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 3800 Block of E Cork St. for a report of shots fired.

According to authorities, when police arrived on scene they found a 23-year-old man from Kalamazoo suffering from a gunshot wound.

Life saving efforts were performed and the Kalamazoo man was transported to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the suspect has not been located. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

