GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The intersection of Lane Avenue and Third Street was closed a portion of Saturday afternoon as crews investigation a car accident that killed a 28-year-old pregnant woman.

The accident happened around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday. Police say a minivan was hit by a Cadillac Escalade that blew through the stop sign at the intersection.

The victim, 28-year-old Nancy Orozco-Lopez, from Grand Rapids, was thrown from her van, which then rolled on top of her. Police managed to get Orozco-Lopez out and she was transported to the hospital where she died around 2 p.m.

According to Sgt. Catherine Williams, Orozco-Lopez was pregnant at the time of the crash. Williams says hospital medical staff was able to perform an emergency delivery. Williams could not update 13 ON YOUR SIDE on the baby's current condition, but said that the baby was still alive on Saturday.

Police say there were other passengers in both vehicles but none were seriously hurt. Alcohol not a factor. The driver of Escalade is said to be cooperating with police.

The incident remains under investigation. GRPD says the case will be sent to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for any potential charges against the at-fault driver.

