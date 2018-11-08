GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The intersection of Lane Avenue and Third Street was closed a portion of Saturday afternoon as crews investigation a car accident that killed a 28-year-old woman.

The accident happened around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday. Police say a minivan was hit by a Cadillac Escalade that blew through the stop sign at the intersection.

The victim, a 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was thrown from her van, which then rolled on top of her. Police managed to get her out and she was transported to the hospital where she died around 2 p.m.

Police say there were other passengers in both vehicles but none were seriously hurt. Alcohol not a factor. The driver of Escalade is said to be cooperating with police

The incident remains under investigation.

