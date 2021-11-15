2nd fatal plane crash in 3 days kills 2 in northern Michigan

BOYNE CITY, Mich. — The second fatal plane crash in three days in northern Michigan has killed a pilot and his passenger.
Authorities say 61-year-old pilot Kenneth Daniel Yott of Pontiac and 21-year-old passenger Corbin Dennis Kennedy of Howell were found dead Monday afternoon in the Beechcraft King Air plane in a wooded area in Charlevoix County's Melrose Township.
It's not clear what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Four people died in a plane crash Saturday on Michigan's Beaver Island west of Mackinaw City. The twin-engine Britten-Norman plane was flying from Charlevoix, the FAA said in a statement.
