3 armed men break in, sexually assault Western Michigan University student inside her apartment

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after three armed men broke into an apartment complex and sexually assaulted a Western Michigan University student inside her home.

Police said in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 3, officers responded to a report of a home invasion at an apartment complex on Michigamme Woods Drive.

Officers learned that three armed men had also sexually assaulted the woman.

Police said the suspects stole the victim's car and then crashed it in the area of KL Avenue and 11th Street.

They then took off into the woods near Paddock Apartments.

Police weren't able to track the men down.

While the investigation is ongoing, there are no named suspects at this point.

If you have any information that can help police, you're asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

