CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — Three people died and three were injured after a six-passenger plane crashed Thursday near the Capital Region International Airport.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Department said among the injured, two are in critical condition and one is in stable.

The plane was on its way to Lansing from Indianapolis when it crashed around 9 a.m. The passengers included a pilot, co-pilot and four others. The names of those onboard have not yet been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

